GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — On Sunday night, a woman and her two 15-year-old sons were shot at outside their home, according to police.

At around 7:11 p.m., Goldsboro police were dispatched to the 400 block of Seymour Drive after a ShotSpotter alert. While en route, another call was received saying that the caller and her children had been shot at.

When officers arrived they saw Ms. Antoinette Sauls, 29, who told them she and her children were grazed by bullets while outside their home. Ms. Sauls and the two 15-year-old males suffered minor injuries after being grazed by bullets fired during the incident, police said.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact the Goldsboro Police Department at 919-580-4363 or CrimeStoppers at 919-735-2255.