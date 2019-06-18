7-month-old baby found safe in Goldsboro, father on the run from police

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Police tell CBS 17 that the 7-month-old missing in Goldsboro was brought back home by his father, before he fled from police.

Authorities are now searching for the boy’s father.

The 7-month-old baby went missing Tuesday afternoon.

Justice Josiah Lee Faison was reported missing around 1:40 p.m. from the 300 block of South Oleander Avenue in the city.

He was taken by his father, David Lee Faison, 27, of 506 Franklin Street in Mt. Olive, N.C.

The boy’s mother said Faison contacted her earlier in the day asking to see his son. She said he couldn’t come over because her sister was in the hospital. She said he came to her home, kicked in the door and took their son.

Faison is wanted for driving without a license, reckless driving to endanger and failure to report an accident.

When Faison returned just before 7 p.m., the boy’s mom said he handed the boy over to her and asked for a cigarette. Other relatives began shouting at him and chased him out of the home.

Police arrived soon after but were unable to locate Faison. Witnesses said he ran to a white truck that was waiting for him and took off.

Police said the baby is doing fine.

