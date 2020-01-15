Goldsboro police searching for missing teen last seen in November

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Goldsboro police are trying to locate a missing teen.

Katherin Olivia Rouse, 19, was reported missing on Monday and her last known location was in the 3000-block of E. Ash Street in Goldsboro around Nov. 23, 2019, officials said.

Rouse is 4 foot 11 and weighs approximately 100 pounds. She was last seen wearing a black shirt and jean shorts.

Officials said Rouse is believed to be in the Goldsboro or Dudley area.

According to police, Rouse has a green Toyota Highlander with N.C. registration number FLE-1736.

If located or believed to have been seen, call 911 or Investigator M. Mitchell at 919-580-4243.

Police did not say if they believe she is in danger or why it took nearly two months for her to be reported missing.

— CBS 17 contributed to this report

More headlines from CBS17.com:

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the CBS 17 News app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts – download now