GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police said they are asking the public to help them find a missing 10-year-old girl.

Genieva Nicole Bryant was last seen around midnight Thursday on Rockefeller Court, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Genieva was also reported missing Thursday afternoon, but apparently briefly returned home, police said.

Police said she is believed to be wearing a pink nightgown with yellow emojis on it and a pink bonnet on her head.

Genieva is 5 feet tall and weighs about 80 pounds, according to police.

Police said anyone with information about her location is asked to call the Wayne County Communications Center at 919-705-6572.