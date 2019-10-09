Goldsboro police seek man accused of stealing woman’s identity, buying $30,000+ car

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro man is wanted for stealing a woman’s identity to take out a loan to buy a car worth more than $30,000, police said.

The identity theft happened on April 29. A separate report was filed with Raleigh police regarding additional fraud and forgery involving the same person, Goldsboro police said.

Jerad Dobruck is wanted for identity theft and obtaining property by false pretense. Anyone with knowledge of his whereabouts is encouraged to contact law enforcement or call CrimeStoppers at 919-735-2255.

No additional information was released.

