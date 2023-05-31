GOLDSBORO, N.C.(WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person who stole from the Planet Fitness at 201 N. Berkeley Blvd. in Goldsboro.

If you know the identity of this subject, please contact Investigator Zwirblia at 919-580-4242 or you can contact Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.

Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests. Crime Stoppers is a nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization, funded solely by private donations. To donate, contact the Goldsboro Wayne Crime Stoppers Director Judy Lane at 919-734-8177.