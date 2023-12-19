GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are warning residents of a phone scam in which someone claims to be a deputy with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office.

Police said the caller identifies themselves as a law enforcement officer and tells the person that they have missed appearing as a juror, or they failed to perform some type of court-ordered process, and that an order for arrest has been issued against them.

The scammer then advises the person that they can assist them with avoiding arrest if they pay a fine up front by sending a certain amount of money to them.

Scammers can “spoof” telephone numbers, making the scam call appear to be a legitimate call from a local telephone number, a trusted business, or a government office such as a law enforcement agency, police said.

Residents should hang up their phones if the scammers request money to prevent residents from being arrested. They will tell residents that they must stay on the phone with them and that the person cannot hang up or call anyone.

Legitimate public officials do not call and threaten you with arrest in lieu of paying a fee immediately, police said. If someone tries to get a person to use a kiosk, a prepaid debit card, gift card, and/or crypto currency to pay a fee, then it is almost certainly a scam.

If you still have a doubt regarding such a phone call, hang up and call your local law enforcement office. To learn more, call Attorney General Josh Stein’s consumer hotline toll-free within North Carolina at 1-877-5-NO-SCAM or 919-716-6000.