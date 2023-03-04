GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department welcomed their newest member to the K-9 Unit on Friday.

K-9 Reno will be assigned to Officer Riggs on the C Shift. The department said Officer Riggs and Reno spent the past month in intensive training with Highland Canine Unit Training, LLC in Harmony, which is in Iredell County.

Reno will be on patrol with Officer Riggs.

“We are confident that [Reno] and Officer Riggs will handle any situation as the need arises,” said the department. “We thank the two of you for your sacrifices over the past four weeks away from our agency and your loved ones and we look forward to seeing you hit the streets.”