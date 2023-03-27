GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro man was sentenced to more than seven years in prison for dealing crystal methamphetamine, according to United States Attorney Michael Easley for the Eastern District of North Carolina.

According to court documents, Aratika Omhaya Anderson, 43, aka “Tika”, was part of a large-scale drug trafficking organization based out of Goldsboro. He distributed “significant quantities” of crystal methamphetamine, cocaine hydrochloride and crack.

The organization also ran several trap houses, or stash houses, in Goldsboro and employed runners, often times drug users, to hand-deliver drugs.

Based on the investigation, law enforcement learned that Anderson worked with the leader of the organization and managed a number of individuals distributing methamphetamine and crack cocaine from one of the stash houses.

Law enforcement learned that over the course of the drug conspiracy, Anderson was responsible for assisting in the distribution of at least 283.5 grams of crack cocaine, 198.45 grams of a mixture and a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine, and 572.48 grams of crystal methamphetamine, aka “Ice”.

On Oct. 19, 2021, Anderson pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting.

Easley said five defendants were charged and convicted in this case:

Johnathan Aquavius Heath, a/k/a “Booty” — pleaded guilty on June 7, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine, 5 kilograms or more of cocaine and 280 grams or more of crack and distribution of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Heath’s sentencing is currently pending.

Victoria Christine Taylor — pleaded guilty on March 8, 2022, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute a quantity of crack cocaine and was later sentenced to over six years in prison.

Richard Ronald Harris III — pleaded guilty on Oct. 6, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine and distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting. Harris was sentenced to more than five years in prison.

Lelia Inez Harris — pleaded guilty on Nov. 16, 2021, to conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, distribution of five grams or more of methamphetamine, aiding and abetting. Harris was sentenced to more than four years in prison.

Anderson was sentenced by Chief Judge Richard E. Myers II.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives in Wilmington and the Goldsboro Police Department investigated the case and Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer C. Nucci prosecuted the case.