Goldsboro shooting leaves man hospitalized

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police say a man was taken to the hospital after being shot Thursday evening.

Police responded to 905 First St. around 7:51 p.m. after reports of a shooting.

The victim, Antwain Grantham, sustained a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

Police have not said what led up to the shooting or released any suspect information.