GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department is investigating a shooting on Friday afternoon that left one person injured.

On Friday at approximately 3:30 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of Daisy Street in response to a ShotSpotter alert of several gunshots in the area. Daisy St. is a few blocks away from Goldsboro High School.

Police said while responding to this location, they were made aware of a 911 call from the 300 block of Park Avenue, which is near the Wayne County Chamber of Commerce.

Police were told that Daquail Jameil Rouse, 21, was suffering from a gunshot wound and entered an apartment to ask for help. He was transported to Wayne-UNC Health Hospital for treatment.

The Goldsboro Police Department’s Investigative Services Bureau was contacted and responded to the scene. The investigation is ongoing.