GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – The Goldsboro Police Department charged a 31-year-old man with resisting a public officer and other charges after several reports.

According to Goldsboro Police Department, on Sept. 12, officers were called to Target located at 1204 Sunburst Drive at around 10:35 a.m. for reports of larceny. Target Loss Prevention reported a man, later identified as Steven Alton Carlton, stole a Go Trax Electric bicycle from that Target.

Carlton left Target and ran into what is known as “Ten City” on Royall Avenue, police say. That’s when the North Carolina Department of Adult Corrections Probation and Parole heard the suspect’s description and was able to identify him.

According to police, Carlton was known to live in “Tent City,” but law enforcement was unable to locate him. The stolen item was found within Carlton’s path.

On Sept. 21, around 4:48 p.m., Goldsboro police responded to Target Loss Prevention’s report again for Carlton being inside the business.

Police say it was confirmed Carlton had active warrants for:

Misdemeanor Probation Violation

Felony Probation Violation

Misdemeanor Larceny (Wake Co)

Carlton left the business heading towards “Tent City” on a bicycle before officers could get to him. Later, officers found Carlton at the intersection of Sunburst Drive and Royall Avenue. When he saw officers coming, Carlton rode his bicycle into traffic, police say.

Carlton continued riding into the PVA of Stay Apartments Suite before going behind Brooklyn Pizzeria. Carlton left his bicycle in the dumpster of Brooklyn Pizzeria to try to hide from law enforcement, police say.

Police say they found Carlton at the dumpster, but he refused commands from officers and tried to grab a pocketknife he had in his front right pants pocket.

Officers tased Carlton and took him into custody. He was taken to the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office and charged with resisting a public officer.

Carlton was served with:

Order for Arrest: Felony Probation Violation

Order for Arrest: Misdemeanor Probation Violation

Order for Arrest: Misdemeanor Larceny (Wake Co)

Carlton was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and is being held on a $70,000 secured bond.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at ptips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.