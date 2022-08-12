GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager from Goldsboro has been arrested for his role in multiple burglaries dating back to 2020.

Police say the first burglary took place just before 2 a.m. on Dec. 5, 2020. Goldsboro police officers responded to the S&N Quick Mart at 1609 North William Street in reference to a burglar alarm.

After arriving, police say the glass entrance door was shattered. During the investigation, it was discovered that three suspects had broken and entered the business, stealing the cash register and other items.

Police say the second burglary took place June 2, 2021 at 2:42 a.m. Officers responded to the same S&N Quick Mart where an unknown individual shattered a front window in the store and entered the business. The suspect attempted to steal from the cash register, but when it was found empty, they fled the scene.

Less than three weeks later on June 21 at 5:24 a.m., Goldsboro police officers responded to a burglar alarm at the same S&N Quick Mart where an unknown suspect shattered a front store window and entered the store through the broken window.

After again attempting to steal cash from the register, which proved empty, and attempting to steal some type of tobacco product from the shelf, the suspect fled the area.

The next day, before 6 a.m. on June 22, Goldsboro police officers responded to a burglar alarm at the Safeway Convenience Mart located at 1901-B North William Street. Officers said the front glass entry door was shattered, but not enough for anyone to gain entry.

Video surveillance footage later revealed that the suspect was scared off by the alarm and fled on foot before gaining entry to the business.

After subsequent investigations were completed by the Goldsboro Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division, a juvenile suspect was developed. The same suspect was the offender in all four of the previous break-ins.

On Monday, a 16-year old juvenile suspect, who was 15 years old at the time the crimes were committed, was charged for multiple crimes in each of the cases.

The juvenile suspect, who was not named, is charged with:

Dec. 5 case- felony breaking and/or entering, felony larceny pursuant to felony breaking and/or entering, felony possession of stolen property, conspiracy to commit breaking or entering, conspiracy to commit felony larceny, injury to real property and conspiracy to commit injury to real property

June 2 case- one count each of felony breaking and/or entering, attempted felonious larceny and injury to real property

June 21 case- one count each of felony breaking and/or entering, attempted felonious larceny and injury to real property

June 22 case- one count each of attempted breaking and/or entering and injury to real property

There is no information about bond for the suspect or a future court date.