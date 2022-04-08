GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro teen accused of robbing a man at gunpoint is in police custody.

Goldsboro police said Friday that Quavarjai Sequen Davis, 19, turned himself in at the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office and has been charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon.

He received a $100,000 secured bond, was being held at the Wayne County Jail and is due in court Monday in connection with the March 30 incident.

Goldsboro police were called after a 38-year-old man said two unknown men got out of a dark-colored four-door sedan and robbed him, taking an unspecified amount of money.