GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An 18-year-old Goldsboro man is in jail on sex offense and kidnapping charges involving a minor female, according to a press release from the Goldsboro Police Department.

The investigation into the crimes began on Feb. 20 at approximately 9:10 p.m. when officers responded to a sexual assault call at a home in the 1000-block of N. Spence Avenue.

Officers arrived at the scene and spoke with a minor female victim who told police she had been sexually assaulted “by a known assailant.”

Officers took the initial report and handed it over to the Criminal Investigations Unit’s Special Victims Investigator.

The suspect was identified and the investigation continued. Probable cause was developed and about a week and a half later, on March 2, a warrant was secured for the arrest of Shi’kwan Mentrell Conner for one count each of second-degree forcible sex offense and second-degree kidnapping, authorities said.

Conner was arrested without incident after turning himself in at the Wayne County Magistrate’s Office, police said.

Conner was served with his warrants and was taken to the Wayne County Jail where he is being held on a $75,000 secured bond.