GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager is seriously injured after a shooting in Goldsboro Wednesday night, police say.

On Wednesday at 10:19 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department were in the 1600 block of Day Circle when they heard a gunshot. Police said they became aware of a 17-year-old boy that was shot in the 100 block of Day Circle.

After arriving in the 100 block of Day Circle, police found the boy with an apparent gunshot wound. EMS responded and took him to UNC Health Wayne. He is listed in serious condition.

The investigation is ongoing and officers do not believe the shooting is related to the previous shooting two hours earlier in Day Circle.

The Goldsboro Police Department encourages anyone with information regarding the shooting to contact the Investigative Services Bureau at 919-580-4216 or 919-705-6572. Callers can also remain anonymous and contact Crime Stoppers.