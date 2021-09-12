Goldsboro teenager flown to Vidant Medical Center following assault

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A teenager suffered a serious gunshot wound Saturday night that resulted in her needing to be flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville, Goldsboro police said.

Elena Corbett, 19, was shot around 9:42 p.m. Saturday in the 1000 block of North Spence Avenue.

Corbett was transported to Wayne UNC Health, but later flown to Vidant Medical Center when she needed more medical attention. The location of her gunshot wound has not yet been released by police.

Additionally, the suspect has not yet been identified and is still at-large, the police department press release said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.