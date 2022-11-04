GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — An elderly woman is in the hospital with injuries after a car crash in Goldsboro on Wednesday evening, according to the police department.

On Wednesday at about 7:05 p.m., officers with the Goldsboro Police Department responded to the 1900 block of North Berkeley Boulevard for a car accident involving a pedestrian.

Police said the pedestrian, Renate Snider Brasington, 86, was running across N. Berkeley Blvd. chasing her dog. The driver tried to avoid the collision but hit Brasington, police said. The driver did stop to help her.

Brasington was transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment and is expected to recover from her injuries. Police said the dog was secured and was not injured.

The investigation determined that no charges will be filed against the driver.