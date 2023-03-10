GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro traffic stop resulted in drug and gun charges on Tuesday night, according to police.

On Tuesday at 9:20 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit conducted a traffic stop in the 2300 block of U.S. 117 South.

Police conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and found a concealed SCCY 9mm handgun. The front seat passenger, 39-year-old Rontragus Atkins, was taken into custody.

During a search to arrest Atkins, police said they found 11 bags of suspected cocaine on himself.

He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession with intent to sell and deliver cocaine, and carrying a concealed gun.

Atkins was held at the Wayne County Jail under a $11,000 secured bond.