GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A traffic violation in Goldsboro on Tuesday led to a high speed chase and over a dozen charges were filed against the driver, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

On Tuesday at 10:45 p.m., an officer with the Goldsboro Police Department was conducting patrols in the area of Stronach Avenue and William Street when they saw a traffic violation and suspected a drug violation involving a Jeep Cherokee.

The officer attempted to conduct a traffic stop, but the driver of the Jeep did not stop. The officer initiated a vehicle pursuit, which traveled north on William St. to Patetown Road, where the driver attempted to take a right. The driver of the Jeep was unable to control his vehicle and struck another vehicle stopped at the traffic light on Patetwon Rd.

The collision of the vehicles forced the other vehicle backwards, then into the driveway of the Station #3 Goldsboro Fire Department. The Jeep Cherokee stopped on the curb on the north side of Patetown Rd. The driver of the Jeep then jumped from the vehicle and fled on foot towards Alpha Arms Apartments.

The officer chased the suspect, 39-year-old Cory Devon Smith, on foot and arrested him. Smith and the two occupants of the other vehicle were evaluated by EMS and transported to UNC Health Wayne. The occupants of the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries and released from the hospital.

Police said after investigating, Smith had drugs and a stolen firearm in the vehicle. Smith also had another firearm in the vehicle. After Smith was treated at the hospital for minor injuries, he was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Smith was charged with:

Stop light violation

Flee to Elude Arrest

Driving While License Revoked

Resisting Public Officer

Hit & Run with Injury

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Marijuana

Possession with Intent to Manufacture/Sell/Deliver Heroin

Trafficking Heroin

Maintaining a Vehicle for the Purposes of Controlled Substances

Possess Drug Paraphernalia

Possession of Stolen Firearm

Possession of Firearm by a Convicted Felon

Two counts of Carrying Concealed Weapon

Additionally, Smith’s vehicle was seized under North Carolina’s Run & Done law.

Smith received a $65,000 bond and had a first court appearance on Wednesday.

The Goldsboro Fire Department and Wayne County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a misdemeanor arrest with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or wanted fugitives and for felony arrests. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.