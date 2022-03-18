GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman and an unidentified 14-year-old face open counts of murder in connection with the shooting death of a man earlier this month in a housing authority community near Seymour Johnson Air Force Base, police say.

Goldsboro police said they arrested Iyanla Cherry, 20, on Friday during a traffic stop in the 300 block of North George Street. She was being held in the Wayne County Jail without bond and is due in court Monday.

The department said the 14-year-old was taken into custody an hour later by members of its criminal investigations unit, and was taken to the Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center under a secure custody order.

The arrests came 10 days after the shooting death of Jeffery Devon Williams, 37, in the community roughly half a mile west of Johnson AFB. He was found with a single gunshot wound, and medical personnel came to the scene and pronounced him dead.