GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman and her boyfriend face child abuse charges after authorities said a relative told them the woman’s 11-year-old special needs son had been assaulted.

The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said Amber Lynn Baker, 32, is charged with three counts of felony child abuse inflicting serious bodily injury along with one count of misdemeanor child abuse and one count of resisting, delaying and obstructing.

She was arrested Tuesday and received a $457,500 secured bond.

Deputies also said Rodney Langley, 48, also of Goldsboro faces a misdemeanor child abuse charge and was arrested May 21 — the day the sheriff’s office said the boy’s relative reported the assault.

The relative said the child had visible injuries and believed Baker and Langley had assaulted him.

An investigation by the sheriff’s office found the child “neglected, malnourished and sustained injuries due to the poor living conditions inside of the home.”