GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Goldsboro woman who told police she shot a man in self defense in July has been charged with assaulting him with a deadly weapon.

The Goldsboro Police Department said Wednesday that further investigation into the July 3 incident led officers to arrest Shamella Oliver, 30, on Sept. 1.

She is charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, and was being held in the Wayne County Jail on a $50,000 secure bond. Jail records show has Oliver has since bonded out.

Her arrest came two months after Stephon Hayes, 30, was shot and then flown to Vidant Medical Center in Greenville for treatment of serious injuries.

A police report obtained by CBS 17 News indicated Oliver told police she fired the weapon in self defense.