GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Early Wednesday morning at about 6:09 a.m., a 26-year-old woman had her home broken into on Hugh Street in Goldsboro, according to police.

Officers said the suspect in the first-degree burglary was Rakeem Hasad Pipkin, also 26, of Goldsboro.

Once on scene, Goldsboro police discovered that an altercation had taken place between the suspect and victim, resulting in them both being injured.

Pipkin and the woman were both transported to UNC Health Wayne for treatment of their injuries, which were cited as not life-threatening.

Police did not say whether the pair knew one another, and the investigation into the burglary remains ongoing.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area, is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com.