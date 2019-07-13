Goldsboro woman found dead inside home after fire

The home in Goldsboro that burned and a woman was found dead inside. CBS 17 photo

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A woman was found dead after a house fire early Saturday in Goldsboro, officials say.

The blaze was reported around 2:35 a.m. at 1109 North John Street, according to a news release from Goldsboro city officials.

Goldsboro fire crews responded and found a body inside the home.

Lovetta Brodie Benjamin, 69, who lived at the home, was identified as the victim, according to the news release from Goldsboro spokeswoman LaToya Henry.

The North Carolina SBI responded to the scene and is assisting Goldsboro police to determine the fire’s cause, Henry said.

No other details were available.

