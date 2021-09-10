Goldsboro woman lured date to secluded area to rob him, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A Goldsboro woman was arrested after police said she took a date to a secluded area where she and two other suspects robbed him, police said.

The victim was reported to be on a date on July 16 with a woman, identified by police as Aukwanzza Lemondira Hocutt, who then lured him to a secluded area in the 1100 block of Maple Street, the release said.

While Hocutt and the victim were parked, two armed suspects approached them.

The victim was assaulted after he got out of the vehicle, police said. He was then forced to send money through the CashApp to his date.

Before leaving the scene, the suspects stole other items from the victim.

On Sept. 8, an arrest warrant was issued for Hocutt, 21, of Goldsboro for charges of robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.

On Sept. 9 at 4 p.m., the Goldsboro Police Department’s Housing Unit and Selective Enforcement Unit arrested Hocutt in the 900 block of Hugh Street without incident.

She received a $75,000 bond and has a scheduled appearance in court on Sept. 10.

Goldsboro police said more arrests are anticipated.