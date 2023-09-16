GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian was struck and killed in Goldsboro early Saturday morning, according to the Goldsboro Police Department.

In a release, Goldsboro police said they, along with the Goldsboro Fire Department and Wayne County EMS, responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 70 W (W. Grantham St.) near I-795 around 1:45 a.m.

A Goldsboro Police Department investigation determined that two people — husband and wife Leland and April Underhill of Goldsboro — were walking east in the eastbound lane of U.S. 70 W. According to police, they were pushing a shopping cart and another small cart while walking next to the curb. Both were wearing dark clothing, and Leland Underhill was carrying a small flashlight.

According to Goldsboro police, a woman driving eastbound on U.S. 70 W hit 41-year-old April Underhill with the right front portion of her vehicle. When first responders arrived, they found her lying along the southside of the highway. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Leland Underhill was not hit and was uninjured in the incident, according to police.

The driver of the car stopped at the at the scene and cooperated with investigators. Police say she was later transported to UNC Health Wayne to have some minor injuries evaluated.

Goldsboro police investigators determined neither speed nor alcohol were contributing factors for the driver in the crash.

It is unknown if April Underhill was impaired at the time of the crash, according to police, but she was found to be in the roadway when she was struck.

Goldsboro police say no charges will be filed against the driver in this case.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at (919) 735-2255 or submit a tip at p3tips.com.