Goldsboro’s mayor resigns effective immediately citing health issues

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro’s mayor resigned Tuesday effective immediately citing health issues.

Chuck Allen has served as the city’s mayor since 2015.

“I have done this simply because I care about Goldsboro, am very proud of Goldsboro and have always been committed to making it better,” Allen wrote on Facebook. “The time has come because of my health, that it is best that I step down as Mayor.”

In a release, the City said Allen helped projects such as the Highway 70 Bypass, the Bryan Multi-Sports Complex and the Center Street Streetscape Project.

Earlier in the month, a section of the U.S. 70 Bypass between North Berkeley Boulevard and North Beston Road in Goldsboro was dedicated to Allen by the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

Before being mayor, Allen was a member of the City Council since 1999.

Allen graduated from Goldsboro High School in 1979 and then from N.C. State University in 1985.

The City Council will discuss the resignation and next steps at its June 21 meeting.