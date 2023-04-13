GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department said it responded to a series of frantic calls Wednesday night. The calls came in after neighbors described hearing dozens of gunshots.

Janete Ott who lives next door said, “I texted my neighbor and said, ‘That’s firecrackers right?’ and she texted back with, ‘No, it’s not…’”

Ott and other neighbors described a large party that had been going on earlier in the afternoon. Ott said she heard the music playing while she went to the nearby Piggly Wiggly to get some groceries for dinner. She recalled it looked as though they were having fun.

Ott said it’s not uncommon to see parties in the area, she said the property next door is commonly rented for things such as birthdays and weddings.

Goldsboro officers said they arrived shortly after 6:30 p.m. after receiving several alerts from ShotSpotter and 911 calls.

“I got shot, they’re shooting… I don’t know if somebody else is hurt,” one of the 911 calls said.

A caller from the Piggly Wiggly also heard several gunshots and said the store and its customers went into lockdown.

“You could hear a lot of yelling and crying going on, and the sirens came pretty fast,” Ott said.

Officers said they arrived and found a large crowd. Investigators quickly located four victims, including a 15-year-old girl who had died at the scene.

Police said they transported three of the victims to UNC Health Wayne, two other teen victims then arrived at the hospital later after they were transported by a personal vehicle.

Family members confirmed the 15-year-old was Joyonna Pearsall.

Grace Johnson said Joyonna was her cousin and described her as a beautiful and bright lady. Johnson said Joyonna was part of a large family connected to a ministry in Goldsboro that supports the community as well as families in need.

Family members joined community activists, including the mayor, to hold a prayer vigil and march in the neighborhood.

Goldsboro Mayor David Ham said he hopes the community will come together to offer solutions to keep younger generations safe.

Community leaders also met two weeks ago during a roundtable discussion to talk about teens and gun violence; they plan to hold a rally against gun violence this weekend.

Finally, Goldsboro police said they received assistance from the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office and North Carolina State Highway Patrol. The department said the investigation is still ongoing.