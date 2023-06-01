GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a larceny and breaking and entering subject.

Police said on May 20, an unidentified person entered a vehicle parked in the parking lot of the Eastgate Shopping Center located at 201 North Berkeley Boulevard. The suspect is accused of taking items from the car.

If anyone recognizes this person, contact Investigator Zwirblia at 919-580-4242 or call Crime Stoppers.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards for information leading to arrests of up to $500 for misdemeanors with the recovery of drugs, firearms, property, or fugitive arrests and up to $1,000 for felony arrests.