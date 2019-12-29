Home destroyed by fire in Wayne County

The home on Patton Street that was gutted by fire on Sunday afternoon in Mount Olive. Photo courtesy: Mount Olive Fire Department

MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCN) — A small home was destroyed by fire in Mount Olive on Sunday afternoon, officials say.

The incident was reported around 12:45 p.m. along Patton Street, according to a news release from the Mount Olive Fire Department.

When fire crews arrived, flames and smoke were coming from the home, officials said.

“Fire units arrived and quickly deployed two attack lines and had the fire under control shortly after,” the news release said.

No one was injured, but the house was destroyed.

Calypso Volunteer Fire Department and Dudley Volunteer Fire Department assisted in the incident.

