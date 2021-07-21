Husband charged with murder of 65-year-old wife in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) – The Wayne County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man and charged him with the murder of his 65-year-old wife that took place in Pikeville.

Terry Russell Parker, 61, was charged with an open count of murder following a deadly shooting, deputies said.

The shooting happened around 9:40 p.m. on Tuesday at 106 Barrier Place in Pikeville.

According to deputies, a 911 caller reported gun shots and that a woman had been shot at the home.

When deputies and EMS arrived, Margaret Parker, 65, the shooters wife, was pronounced dead inside the home.

Terry Russell Parker was placed in the Detention Center with no bond as the investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office or Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255.