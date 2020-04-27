Iconic Wilber’s Barbecue in Goldsboro to reopen later in the spring

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Wilber’s Barbecue, an iconic restaurant in Goldsboro, will reopen later in the spring, according to a news release sent Monday.

Wilber’s was closed in March 2019 by the North Carolina Department of Revenue for not paying taxes. The restaurant, which had been a staple of the Goldsboro community since 1962, was purchased by Goldpit Partners, LLC, in November.

“This place, this food, and this style of cooking is part of who we are as a community, a region, and a culture, and it will continue to be,” said Willis Underwood, a Goldsboro resident and part of the ownership group.

The release said the restaurant’s menu will be “condensed and centered around the pit and the meats that come from it, with its barbecue sandwich as the star, served alongside Wilber’s classics, scratch sides and desserts.”

