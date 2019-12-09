Infant, open alcohol found in vehicle following arrest of Wayne County pair outside Dollar General

MAR-MAC, N.C. (WNCN) — Two people are facing charges after authorities say they got in an argument while intoxicated at a Dollar General on Sunday morning.

According to the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, Crystal Marie Icenhour, 35, and Randy Carter Pipkin, both of Dudley, were witnessed arguing at the Mar-Mac store around 11 a.m. When deputies arrived, they saw Icenhour “exit the vehicle from the driver’s side and appeared to be intoxicated. While investigating, Icenhour became very irate and uncooperative by attempting to leave the scene, according to a press release.

Icenhour was arrested and deputies attempted to take her to jail. While taking her to jail, she “attempted to unsecure herself…and attempted to damage and escape [the] patrol vehicle while at the jail. Icenhour submitted to DWI testing and was subsequently arrested for DWI.”

Pipkin was a passenger in the vehicle but was listed as the owner. Authorities said he became “very irate and uncooperative as well.” He is accused of attempting to pull away from deputies while being placed under arrest.

Inside Pipkin’s vehicle, deputies found an infant child in the back seat, as well as three open cans of alcohol and anoter two unopened cases of alcohol, authorities said. The vehicle was seized as part of the investigation and Pipkin was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center.

Icenhour is charged with DWI, driving while license revoked – impaired revocation, misdemeanor child abuse, open container, resist delay or obstruct a public officer, and intoxicated and disruptive. She is being held in the Wayne County Detention Center under a $12,500 secured bond.

Pipkin is charged with aid and abet DWI, intoxicated and disruptive, misdemeanor child abuse, resist delay or obstruct a public officer, aid and abet driving while license revoked, and open container. He was taken to the Wayne County Detention Center and given a $10,000 secured bond.

