Investigation underway after Goldsboro police find dead body near road

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police are investigating after they say the body of a man was found near a road Friday morning.

Police say around 7 a.m., officers responded to a report of an unresponsive subject laying near the road in the 100 block of Stevens Memorial Place.

Officers arrived, followed by EMS personnel who confirmed that the man was dead.

Police have identified the man as Jordan Shaquille Whitfield, 26, of Goldsboro.

Preliminary findings suggest there was no external trauma to Whitfield and no indication of foul play.

His body will be sent to the Medical Examiner’s office for determination of death, a release from Goldsboro police say.