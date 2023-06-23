MOUNT OLIVE, N.C. (WNCT) — Crews from Duplin and Wayne County responded to a hazardous materials incident that happened at the Butterball plant near Mount Olive on Thursday morning.

In a media release from Duplin County Emergency Management, officials said emergency response agencies from both counties responded to the Butterball LLC processing facility on Garner Chapel Road near Mount Olive.

First responders were notified by Butterball personnel of a potential problem with an on-site chemical contained in a storage tank. Crews worked with faculty members to ensure there was no chemical release or injuries.

Representatives from Butterball said they would remain on the scene to monitor conditions and to ensure no further mitigation was needed. The cause of the incident was under investigation.

The agencies that responded included: