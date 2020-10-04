Investigation underway following deadly Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Authorities say 52-year-old Kenneth Raiford of Goldsboro has died following a shooting Saturday evening in the 1100 block of Olivia Lane.

Officers responded to a call of gunshots heard in the area shortly before 6 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Raiford suffering a gunshot wound to the chest. He was transported to the hospital in critical condition but later died.

Police have not yet released information regarding any suspects or motives.

The shooting remains under investigation.

