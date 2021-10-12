Investigation underway after man’s body found Monday afternoon, Goldsboro police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Goldsboro police are investigating after they say the body of a man was found Monday afternoon.

Police say around 3:25 p.m., officers responded to a report of a deceased person in the 1100 block of Wayne Memorial Drive.

A citizen reported that an unknown individual flagged him down as he was driving on Royall Avenue near Wayne Memorial Drive and asked for help to get his friend to the hospital for treatment, the release from Goldsboro read.

The citizen contacted 911 for assistance, when EMS arrived life-saving measures were attempted, which were unsuccessful.

Police have identified the deceased as Jermaine Faison, 43, of Goldboro.

Faison’s cause of death remains under investigation.