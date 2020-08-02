Juvenile charged after teen killed in Goldsboro shooting

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A teenager was killed in a Goldsboro shooting Saturday afternoon and a juvenile has been charged with murder in the case, police say.

The incident was reported around 4:40 p.m. in the 200 block of Winslow Circle, according to a news release from Goldsboro police.

Costello Zyan Reese, 19, was found at the scene suffering from an apparent gunshot wound, police said.

Reese was taken to Wayne UNC Health, where he later died from his injuries.

Police began an investigation and said that a 17-year-old male was the suspect in the case.

Around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, the teen was captured along Nelson Street in Mt. Olive, police said.

The suspect, whose name is not being released by police, has a juvenile petition filed against him for first-degree murder in Reese’s death, police said.

The suspect is being held at Pitt Regional Juvenile Detention Center.

