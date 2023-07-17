RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office took a juvenile back into custody after he was on the run for eight days, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

CBS 17 previously reported a juvenile, identified as Brandon D., was allowed to leave the Eckerd Connect juvenile facility in Candor for a home visit for the July 7 weekend.

Officials said on July 9, he failed to return to Eckerd Connects. Members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office took Brandon D. back into custody on Monday.

He was placed in secure custody at a Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention detention center.