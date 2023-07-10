Brandon D. in a photo from the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Authorities are looking for a youth with a “history of unpredictable behavior” who is on the run from a facility, according to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety.

The juvenile, identified only as Brandon D., was allowed to leave the Eckerd Connect juvenile facility in Candor, a news release from the N.C. Department of Public Safety.

He was allowed to visit his home in Wayne County for a scheduled visit, officials said.

However, he was not returned to Candor in Montgomery County.

He was last seen Sunday at 10:30 p.m. at 211 Rollingwood Drive in Dudley, officials said.

“Division officials have a high degree of concern for the safety of both the juvenile and the public, due to the juvenile’s prior history of unpredictable behavior,” the news release said.

Officials with the N.C. Division of Juvenile Justice and Delinquency Prevention said anyone who knows where the juvenile is should report the information to local law enforcement officials.