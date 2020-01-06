Kinston man facing child sex charge involving Goldsboro teen under 15

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — A Kinston man is behind bars on a child sex offense charge connected to a mid-December 2019 case, according to a release from Goldsboro police.

On Dec. 11, 2019, Goldsboro police took a report of a statutory sex offense involving a child under the age of 15, police said on Monday. The report was the result of the victim’s guardian discovering “social media messages of a sexual nature between the victim and an unidentified suspect.”

On Jan. 2, following an investigation by Goldsboro police, a warrant was secured on Jordan Blow, 19, for one count of statutory sex offense with a child less than 15 years of age.

On Jan. 3, Blow was arrested by the Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office in the 1600-block of N.C. Highway 55 in Kinston. He was transported and served on the warrant by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office, according to officials.

Blow received a $50,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous and if your information leads to a felony arrest you will be given a cash reward for the information. Crime Stoppers gives cash rewards of up to $1,000 for information leading to felony arrests.

