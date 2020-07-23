Logging company finds human remains in Wayne County, deputies say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Wayne County deputies are investigating after they say a logging company alerted them to human remains along a wooded area in Goldsboro.

Deputies say on Wednesday around 2:16 p.m. they received a call from a logging company cutting timber in a wooded area in the 600 block of Falling Creek Church Road. Employees told deputies that they discovered what they thought were human remains.

Investigators were directed to a specific area where they observed what is believed to be human bones.

Deputies say the remains have been collected and will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for positive identification as human remains.

Detectives are reviewing missing person reports for a possible match to the remains and are pursuing leads, a release from the sheriff’s office said.

Anyone who may have information is asked to contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office at 919-731-1480.

