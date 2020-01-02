Man accused of traveling from Maryland to Goldsboro to rape teen he met on Facebook

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – A 24-year-old man is charged with rape and is behind bars after he was caught in the Goldsboro home of a teen girl he met on Facebook, the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office said.

Alejandro Cabrera Hernandez, of Frederick, Maryland, is facing a charge of statutory rape of a 15-year-old, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said Hernandez was caught with the victim in the home by the victim’s mother on Wednesday. During the investigation, deputies learned that Hernandez and the teen girl had been in contact on Facebook and that he “traveled to Wayne County from Maryland to visit the victim during the night.”

Hernandez was arrested at the scene after the investigating deputy “was able to obtain pertinent information during the course of his investigation,” the sheriff’s office said.

Authorities did not say how long Hernandez and the victim had been in contact or if they had met before.

Hernandez was transported to the Wayne County Detention Center where he is being held under a $250,000 secured bond.

