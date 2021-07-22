Man arrested for sexual relationship with 15-year-old girl, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN)– A 28-year-old man was arrested for being involved in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl, the Goldsboro Police Department said.

According to a press release, a person reported the relationship to police.

After further investigation from the police department, officers found a suspect and issued a warrant on Tuesday for Rashad Cooper for indecent liberties with a child.

On Wednesday around 5 p.m., Cooper was arrested in the 800 block of Olivia Lane.

Cooper is behind bars on a $159,000 secure bond in the Wayne County Jail.