GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — The Goldsboro Police Department arrested a man on Monday after an armed robbery took place last week.

On Nov. 13 at approximately 1:18 a.m., Goldsboro police officers were dispatched to the Speedway gas station at 1221 U.S. 117 South regarding a robbery with a dangerous weapon.

The on-duty clerk told officers that a man came in and threatened to use a firearm while demanding several cartons of Newport cigarettes. Police said the suspect left the store with two cartons of those cigarettes.

The investigation revealed the same suspect was responsible for the theft of multiple cartons of Newport cigarettes from several convenience stores in Goldsboro previously, officers said.

The additional convenience stores include:

Circle K at 2101 Wayne Memorial Drive;

Speedway at 420 East New Hope Road (two occasions);

Handy Mart at 2830 West US Highway 70;

Circle K at 901 West Grantham Street.

Anthony Eugene McNair was later identified as the suspect and arrest warrants were secured. McNair was arrested and charged with one count of felony robbery with a dangerous weapon and five counts of misdemeanor larceny.

He received a $75,000 secured bond for the robbery with a dangerous weapon charge and a $2,000 bond for the misdemeanors. McNair then appeared in court on Tuesday.

Anyone with information about this crime, or any other crime in the Wayne County area is asked to call or text Crime Stoppers at 919-735-2255 or submit a TIP at p3tips.com. Callers will remain anonymous.