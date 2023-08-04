GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police arrested a man Friday after receiving multiple calls about suspects carrying firearms, police say.

Around 12:40 p.m., police received several calls in reference to people brandishing, or carrying firearms near 1000 Day Circle in Goldsboro. Once on the scene, the armed suspects ran away on foot, according to police.

Police arrested one suspect, Hykeem Damarion Weeks, and charged him with going armed to the terror of the public and resisting public officer.

Weeks received a $5,000 secured bond and left in the custody of the Wayne County Detention Center.