Man arrested on sexual assault charges involving a child, Goldsboro police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) — Goldsboro police have arrested a man they say was involved in a reported sexual assault involving a child.

Police say on July 9, a report was made regarding the sexual assault.

The allegations were investigated and resulted in the December 30 arrest of Enrique Blanco Jr. Blanco Jr. was arrested in the 700 block of Patetown Road in Goldsboro.

He was given a $25,000 secured bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for December 31.

