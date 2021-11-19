Man arrested, woman wanted for attempted murder in Goldsboro, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – Two people were charged with attempted murder after a shooting during an altercation on Nov. 10 in Goldsboro, police said Friday.

Police responded to a shooting report just after 4 a.m. on Nov. 10 along the 500 block of N. Berkley Boulevard. Investigators determined there was an altercation of sorts in which a man, 20-year-old Franklin Jose Urbina-Quiroz, shot at two other men, hitting one of them.

The victim who was shot was taken to Wayne UNC Health Care, then flown to VIdant Medical Center in Greenville. He has since been released, police said.

Investigators also learned that Liliana Selvan “provided substantial assistance to Urbina in the commission of the offenses,” a news release said.

Both were charged with two counts of attempted murder.

Urbia-Quiroz has since been arrested and jailed on a $1 million secured bond. Selvan remains at-large and is sought by law enforcement.