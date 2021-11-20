Man broke into Goldsboro home, stole electronics, sold them at pawn shop, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old was arrested for pawning items stolen from a Goldsboro home hours earlier, including an Xbox One Series S and Playstation 4, police said.

The report of the break-in and larceny was made on Oct. 23. The suspect, identified as Darrence Damien Warren, of Pikeville, was accused of breaking into a home on Astor Court. Police said he stole the Xbox Series One S, Playstation 4, along with a controller for each system and a Wi-Fi router.

An investigation led police to Warren. They learned he sold the items to a pawn shop less than 4 miles from the house mere hours after the break-in and subsequent larceny, a news release said.

Warren was charged with:

Felony breaking and entering

Felony larceny after breaking and entering

Felony possession of stolen property

Conspiracy to commit breaking and entering

Conspiracy to commit larceny after breaking and entering

Obtain property by false pretense

Warren was arrested on Nov. 5.