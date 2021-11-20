Man broke into Goldsboro home, stole electronics, sold them at pawn shop, police say

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – An 18-year-old was arrested for pawning items stolen from a Goldsboro home hours earlier, including an Xbox One Series S and Playstation 4, police said.
The report of the break-in and larceny was made on Oct. 23. The suspect, identified as Darrence Damien Warren, of Pikeville, was accused of breaking into a home on Astor Court. Police said he stole the Xbox Series One S, Playstation 4, along with a controller for each system and a Wi-Fi router.
An investigation led police to Warren. They learned he sold the items to a pawn shop less than 4 miles from the house mere hours after the break-in and subsequent larceny, a news release said.
Warren was charged with:
- Felony breaking and entering
- Felony larceny after breaking and entering
- Felony possession of stolen property
- Conspiracy to commit breaking and entering
- Conspiracy to commit larceny after breaking and entering
- Obtain property by false pretense
Warren was arrested on Nov. 5.